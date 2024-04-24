Brickbat: Who's Counting?

An estimated 171,000 Californians are homeless, making up about 30 percent of all homeless people in the U.S. The state spent $24 billion in fiscal years 2018–2023 on 30 different programs for the homeless. But a state auditor's report found the agency responsible for coordinating the effort to reduce homelessness stopped tracking the programs' spending and their impact in 2021. The audit also looked at spending on the homeless in San Diego and San Jose and found officials in those cities also failed to adequately track spending, as well.