Brickbat: Timely Manner

An internal investigation by the Connecticut State Police found that four troopers entered hundreds of fake tickets into agency records systems in 2018 in an effort to make their productivity look better. Investigators found the officers' actions may have been felony crimes, but they did not alert prosecutors to the results of their investigation. Chief State's Attorney Patrick Griffin said he only found out about the scheme in late 2022, years after the investigation, when a local newspaper began asking about it. Griffin opened a criminal investigation at that time, but he said recently that the troopers will not face charges because the statute of limitations has run out. Two of the troopers retired without punishment and are each collecting nearly $70,000 in annual pensions; the other two received brief suspensions—one for 10 days and the other for two days—before being transferred to new units.