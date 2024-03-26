Brickbat: We'll Get to You in a Moment

After suffering a heart attack, Ken Jones spent 20 hours sitting in "a hard plastic chair" in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in England before he was seen by a doctor. After he finally got an angiogram, it was discovered he had three blocked arteries. "We recognise that patients continue to experience waits longer than any of us would wish and our staff continue to provide the best possible care," said Gloucestershire Deputy Medical Director Dr. Kate Hellier. "We would encourage the patient to raise any concerns with our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALs)."