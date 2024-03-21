Brickbat: Misogyny on Main

German police raided homes across the nation and interrogated 45 people suspected of posting misogynistic content online on what the police called a "combating misogyny on the internet" day of action. "Today's day of action makes it clear: We consciously go into the spaces of hate, identify acts and perpetrators, take them out of anonymity and bring them to accountability," said Holger Muench, the head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office. The names of the suspects will now be sent to local prosecutors to decide if charges will be filed.