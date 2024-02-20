Brickbat: Finders, Keepers

Gov. Janet Mills has appointed former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Donald Alexander to overhear a request by Oxford County commissioners to remove Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. Wainwright sold dozens of firearms from evidence without recording the transactions or notifying commissioners. Wainwright said he used the proceeds from the sales to buy equipment for the sheriff's office. The commissioners said they have seen no proof of that claim. Wainwright apologized for his actions but said they don't warrant his removal.