Brickbat: Power Mad

A federal judge has ruled that Trumbull County, Ohio, officials violated the rights of Niki Frenchko, the only Republican member of the county Board of Commissioners, when they had her arrested during a commissioners' meeting. Frenchko was arrested for criticizing the sheriff, Paul Monroe, for a death in the jail. She was charged with trying to "prevent or disrupt a lawful meeting" under a law that prohibits speech that "outrages the sensibilities of the group." The charge was later dropped. The other commissioners, Monroe, and the deputies who arrested Frenchko were found personally liable. A hearing will be held later to determine damages.