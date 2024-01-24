Brickbat: Supporting the Troops

Canadian military police are threatening to press charges against Christina Lea Gilchrist, a sex worker who offers a 25 percent discount to customers presenting a valid military ID. Her sex work is legal, but the military objects to ads Gilchrist has posted showing her in uniform, which it claims is illegal. Gilchrist said she has never presented herself as a member of the military. "People in movies dressed up as soldiers aren't impersonating soldiers, so why do (military police) think that I am?" she said. The military has also warned soldiers not to use Gilchrist's services. But she says that has just raised her profile and led soldiers from across the country to ask about her services.