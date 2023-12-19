Brickbat: Urine Trouble

A juvenile court judge in Mississippi has sentenced 10-year-old Quantavious Eason to three months probation for urinating in public. Eason must also write an essay on Kobe Bryant. Sentobia police officers saw Eason urinating next to his mother's car while she was inside a lawyer's office with a "no public restroom" sign. The officers then arrested him and took him to jail. Shortly after the arrest, Sentobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said the arrest "violated our written policy and went against our prior training on how to deal with these situations." Chandler added that one of the officers was no longer employed at the department, though he did not say whether that officer had been fired or quit. He said the other officer would be disciplined, though he didn't specify what that would involve.