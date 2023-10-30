Brickbat: Tiny Homes, Big Problems

In March, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would spend $30 million to build 1,200 prefabricated tiny houses across the state, including 350 in Sacramento, in an effort to ease the state's housing shortage. He promised the houses would be ready this fall. But local media in Sacramento report the state still has not hired contractors for the project in that city, much less broken ground on any of the houses. Hafsa Kaka, Newsom's senior adviser on homelessness, refused to say when the Sacramento houses would be available and declined to comment when asked about the homes promised to other cities.