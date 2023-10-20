Brickbat: On the Taxpayer's Dime

When a member of Parliament asked how much Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Easter weekend vacation to Montana cost, the government said $23,846 ($17,515 U.S.). It turns out the cost was far higher. All told, the government spent $228,839 ($168,081 U.S.), and that does not count the costs of the protective detail, Royal Air Force crew, and other officials who accompany the prime minister wherever he goes. It also does not include the costs of the U.S. Secret Service protection provided to Trudeau while he was in the United States. Trudeau is refusing to answer questions about where he stayed, what he did, and whom he spoke to on the trip.