Brickbat: What's Their Beef?

An Indonesian court has sentenced Lina Lutfiawati, known on social media as Lina Mukherjee, to two years in prison under that nation's blasphemy law, for "spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups." Lutfiawati, a Muslim, was convicted after sharing a video on TikTok in which she recited an Islamic prayer before eating a dish that contained pork while visiting Bali. The court also ordered her to pay a $16,245 fine. The annual per capita wage in Indonesia is about $4,300. If she does not pay the fine, three months would be added to her prison sentence.