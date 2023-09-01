Brickbat: Pissed Off

Senatobia, Mississippi, Police Chief Richard Chandler said an officer involved in detaining a 10-year-old boy who urinated in public is "no longer employed" by the department. He also said that other officers involved in the incident will face discipline. Chandler did not specify whether the officer quit or was fired, what discipline the other officers might receive, or what their names are. The boy urinated behind his mother's car while she was inside a lawyer's office. The officers gave the boy a citation for "child in need of services" and took him to the police station. It isn't clear if that citation has been rescinded.