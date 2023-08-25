Brickbat: Ideological Impurity

Michael and Catherine Burke have filed a lawsuit against officials in the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) and other state agencies after their application to become foster parents was denied because of their Catholic faith. According to a social worker's report, the two were asked how they would feel if a child in their care was LGBT. The two responded that they would still love the child, wouldn't kick the child out, and wouldn't subject the child to conversion therapy. But both opposed sex change treatments for those under 18 and expressed a reluctance to use pronouns that don't reflect someone's biological sex, and Catherine said it would be important for the child to remain chaste. The social worker recommended approval of their application with conditions for LGBT and religious issues, but DCF's Licensing Review Team rejected the application.