Brickbat: One for My Trouble

Toronto, Canada, police officers Brian James and Thomas Victor have been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and breach of trust. Prosecutors said the men did not report two stolen bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label scotch whisky they recovered from a man who robbed a Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) location. Instead, they kept the bottle for themselves. They were caught due to an LCBO tracking device in the box with the bottles.