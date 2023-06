In London, the Metropolitan Police said it is investigating after officers handcuffed a 91-year-old woman, put a spit hood over her head, and pointed a Taser at her. Police were called to the woman's home because of a dispute with her caretaker. The nature of that dispute isn't clear from media reports. The woman reportedly spat at one officer. She was taken to a hospital but not arrested. One officer has been suspended pending the results of the investigation, and five others have been placed on restricted duties.