Brickbat: Giving Chase

A Mason County, Kentucky, grand jury has indicted Ripley, Ohio, police officer Caleb Savage for reckless homicide, failure to render aid, and leaving the scene of an accident. The Kentucky State Police says Savage spotted a vehicle he thought resembled one "suspected to be involved in a property crime." Savage followed the vehicle across the state line into Kentucky where he turned on his lights and siren and began a chase. The driver fled but lost control and crashed after a couple of miles. Savage did not stop or call for help but returned to Ohio. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Savage has resigned from the police department.