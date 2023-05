A report from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office found then-Marion County road superintendent Jim Hawk allowed a county employee to use county equipment to haul loads of county-owned dirt, which the employee sold for $50 to $75 per load. At least one load was delivered to Hawk's home. Hawk contended that the dirt was free to the public. But the report said he could not provide any proof that the county ever advertised the dirt was available to the public.