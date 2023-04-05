Brickbat: She's In Good Hands

Chantel Chenault, a caseworker with Westchester County, New York, Adult Protective Services, has been indicted on charges of grand larceny and identity theft. She is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a 95-year-old woman with dementia who was under her care. Prosecutors said Chenault transferred money from the victim's retirement accounts to the woman's checking account. She then used the woman's ATM card or brought her to the bank to withdraw money which Chenault then used.