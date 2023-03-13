Candid Cameras in Congress

The House of Representatives Recording Studio allows news cameras to show only whichever member is speaking and wide shots of the House floor. But during the recent multiday battle over the next speaker of the House, media outlets were free to capture members negotiating, debating, and even losing their cool, as Rep. Mike Rogers (R–Ala.) did when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.) refused to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.) for speaker. C-SPAN has asked McCarthy to continue allowing candid cameras going forward.