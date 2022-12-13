Brickbat: Officer Down

Bear, a K9 with the Boone County, Iowa, sheriff's office, died after spending 22 hours in the truck of his partner, Sgt. Dallas Wingate. Temperatures reached 89 degrees that September day, which experts said meant the temperature inside the vehicle could have reached 135 degrees. Wingate said he placed the dog in the truck after Bear began barking at a deer. He forgot about the dog until the following evening. Wingate was put on leave after the death and later resigned. The dog's death is still under investigation, and Wingate could face criminal charges.