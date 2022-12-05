Whoa! You Helped Reason Blast Through Our $400,000 Webathon Goal!

Wow. Thanks to a booming $20,000 contribution at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, you beautiful people matched a second $100,000 Webathon challenge grant from an anonymous donor, thus kicking our overall fundraising haul north of…half a million freaking dollars! For the third year in a row! This renders our not-unambitious initial goal of $400,000 as out of date as a Zardoz reference, or a woodchipper joke, or even a picture of a handsome gal kissing a lobster.

As the clock ticks down to our final gong on midnight Tuesday, we are now resetting the parameters of that ubiquitous orange box to an admittedly ridiculous yet tantalizingly achievable $600,000, goosed in part by a late-breaking $25,000 match that will double your immediate giving pleasure, until we get to $550,000….

Six large would mark our second-largest Webathon total in both nominal and inflation-adjusted terms over the 15 years we've been rattling this cup.

As in years past, the feedback provided on the donations form has been at turns hilarious, poignant, pointed, and constructive. Above all, it's the variety of favored entry points into the Reason content universe that impresses, along with the wit and wisdom of the donors themselves. Here is a representative sample:

The Reason Roundtable podcast is the thing that has kept me sane over the last few years. When I was connected to Reason by a friend a few years ago I felt completely alone in my political views (especially as a millennial). Reason showed me I was not alone and re-ignited a spark that I had lost. Reason gives me the tools to refine my views and speak about them confidently which is so empowering. Thank you, Reason, and keep it going! * I love the Reason TV videos. Watching Remy, Andrew, and Austin makes for a great day. The puppets create great videos combining the silliness of puppets and the reality of government laws. * As per usual, I would like the editors to refer to Nick as "Dr. Gillespie" during the live webathon. * All of you are great. I really appreciate you all. Watch/Listen to all the podcasts. But without Lenore Skenazy, I would not know how screwed up CPS is around the country. I've been watching Robbie on Rising, and his injection of the occasional Reason contributor clearly illustrates how uninformed non-Reason readers are. Thank you for giving Lenore a platform—it's important. * Thanks for respecting us nicotine vapers/former smokers. * I always take time out of my day to read the Reason Roundup. At a minimum, it provides me with some other content or stories to consume such as the adopted Ukrainian girl who actually turned out to be a murderous adult-midget (just like the movie Orphan). I also enjoy the cultural consumption part of the Reason Roundtable. Its recommendations regularly make my list of stuff to consume. Thanks for the great content. * More accurate and less politics than my science magazines I believe. * Go easier on Tom Cotton. If he's your least favorite gasbag then I worry about your priorities. * I'm a carpenter and veteran that can't give much, but I appreciate you guys fighting the good fight! * Love the Roundtable, love the magazine…even like nick Gillespie, somehow. * All your podcasts are great. I would like to see more of them. * You guys really are the best. You have contributed to shaping much of my philosophy. And in all seriousness, it helps to know even if I am a political outcast, there are likeminded folk out there. Thank you for all you do.

We read, learn from, and thoroughly enjoy each and every one of these pieces of feedback.

