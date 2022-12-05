Brickbat: Doing His Duty

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training has revoked the law enforcement certification of Justin Herb, a former Topeka police officer, saying he was guilty of "exploiting or misusing the position as an officer to establish or attempt to establish a financial, social, sexual, romantic, physical, inmate or emotional relationship." According to the commission, Herb engaged in sex with his girlfriend while on duty, provided her with extra patrols at property she owned, and ran license plate numbers for her. The commission said he provided those services to her during periods when they were having sex, but denied them during periods when they had broken up.