Rosie the Space Habitat Is a 3D-Printed Living Space

The Rosenberg Space Habitat, or Rosie, is a 3D-printed, two-person pressurized living space designed to fit inside a SpaceX Starship for quick construction on the moon's surface. Designed by space architecture firm SAGA, the 23-foot-tall polymer structure uses a single ladder to connect a ground-level workshop, a second level with foldable desks and control panels for the habitat, and a third level for sleeping. Rosie also features SAGA's "most sophisticated version of our circadian lights to date."