Brickbat: On the Record

Robbinsdale, Minnesota, officials and the city's insurer have agreed to pay $70,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Amy Koopman, who was arrested for livestreaming police holding at gunpoint two men whose car they had pulled over. Koopman, who was standing on the opposite side of the intersection while video-recording the arrest, was charged with obstruction. A judge threw out the charge against her, saying "no reasonable officer" could find her actions obstructed or interfered with "the performance of their duties."