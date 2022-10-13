Brickbat: You Scratch My Back

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and city Schools Chancellor David Banks have each hired the other's girlfriend for six-figure-salary jobs. Adams named Banks' girlfriend, Sheena Wright, as one of his deputy mayors shortly before he was sworn in last December. Deputy mayors made $251,982 in fiscal year 2021. Banks, who reports to Adams, promoted Tracey Collins to senior adviser to the deputy chancellor of school leadership in July. She makes $221,597 a year, a 23 percent increase from what she was previously making as senior youth development director for the school system.