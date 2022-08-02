Brickbat: Fly Away

For some 20 years, Susan McKee has cultivated a pollinator garden for monarch butterflies at her London, Ontario, home. But she recently returned from vacation to find that the city had cut down all of the chicory, milkweed, periwinkle, wild rose, and other plants after a neighbor complained. Officials also gave her a $125 ($98 U.S.) ticket. Some of her neighbors managed to collect some of the monarch caterpillar eggs on the milkweed plants and are taking care of them. Neighbor Jillian Smith said her children loved the garden, and it broke her heart to see it cut down. But she said that some other neighbors considered it overgrown.