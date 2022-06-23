Brickbat: Let the Fireworks Begin

Nicole McCurdy wants to know why San Joaquin County, California, sheriff's deputies raided her home, ordering her and her two children out at gunpoint. The sheriff's office declined a request for an interview from a local media outlet, but said in a statement "The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation of an illegal fireworks operation that was connected to the home. Deputies had to take necessary precautions due to knowledge of criminal history and firearms in the home." McCurdy said her family has hosted a July Fourth fireworks show for the past three years. But she said they have always bought fireworks that have the State Fire Marshal's Safe and Sane Seal from what they believed to be approved dealers. Ripon, the town where the family lives, permits such fireworks.