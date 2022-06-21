Brickbat: Beat It

Video showed Cecelia Benavides, a teaching assistant at Freedom Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia, striking one disabled student and pushing a rolling chair into another. A public health attendant at the school kept a journal detailing numerous incidents in which Benavides and teacher Cylmeera Gastav abused disabled children under their charge, including hitting, dragging, and slapping them. Prosecutors charged the two with several felonies, but under a plea deal, neither will serve any jail time. Under the deal, both will be barred from working with children again.