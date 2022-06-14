Brickbat: Stick It

Jodi Johnson says her son Easton, 8, is anxious about returning to school after a gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him hard enough to knock out one of his teeth. Princeton Public Schools District in Minnesota placed the teacher, Kim Neubauer, on unpaid leave for the final two weeks of the school year. It later posted a note on its Facebook page congratulating her on retiring after 27 years. It removed that post after Johnson and other parents complained. In a statement, the school system said "student safety is the top priority of the Princeton Public School District."