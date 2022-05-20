Brickbat: That Burns

Mother Wendy Alvarez says her own 12-year-old son suffered second-degree burns on his hands after being forced to do bear crawls on a hot track at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Texas. The boy and other students were being punished, she said, after they tried to get out of running by hiding in the shade during a physical education class. A spokesperson with the Channelview School District confirmed four students received "non-life-threatening heat-related injuries." The spokesperson said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident.