Brickbat: With Honors
Following an outcry by students and parents, the San Diego Unified School District said that some, but not all, of the honors classes at Patrick Henry High School that had been cut will be restored. Principal Michelle Irwin said she was cutting the classes for equity reasons, saying she wanted to remove the stigma from non-honors courses and citing racial differences in honors course enrollment. Irwin also claimed it is redundant to have both regular and honors courses in the same subjects.