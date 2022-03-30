Brickbat: Candygram

In 1986, Bill Heine installed a sculpture of a 25-foot shark crashing through the roof of his home in Oxford, England, to make an anti-war, anti-nuclear statement. He did it without getting the approval of local planning officials, said his son Magnus Hanson-Heine, because he didn't believe the government should be able to decide what art people should see. The local council spent years trying to get it removed. But they've now changed their mind and declared the shark a protected landmark, against the wishes of Hanson-Heine, who still owns the house. "Using the planning apparatus to preserve a historical symbol of planning law defiance is absurd on the face of it," said Hanson-Heine.