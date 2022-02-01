Brickbat: Finished Off

Prosecutors have charged Finnish parliament member Paivi Rasanen with three counts of hate speech for remarks she made about homosexuality. The government is citing a tweet she made questioning why the Finnish Lutheran Church was officially supporting Finland's Pride week. The tweet included an image of Bible verses condemning homosexual acts. Also considered evidence: a 2004 pamphlet published by her church outlining the traditional Christian view on sexuality, and a radio interview. Rasanen faces prison time if convicted, but the prosecution has indicated it will ask for a fine.