Brickbat: Snow Job

When heavy snow closed State Route 903 in Washington, Kittitas County officials offered to send public works crews to clear the highway. But state officials turned down the help because the county could not guarantee that all of its workers are vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated that all state employees be vaccinated. That applies to contract workers and those working under intergovernmental agreements. The government of Kittitas County does not have a vaccine mandate.