William Shatner Goes to Space

Fifty-six years after he first stepped in front of a camera as Captain James Tiberius Kirk, Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, finally made it to space. On October 13, he joined three other passengers in a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket system that carried them more than 341,434 feet above Earth for a brief journey and brought the capsule back safely with a parachute landing. After his flight, Shatner told Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, "I hope I never recover from this."