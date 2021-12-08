Thank You for Supporting Reason's Record-Setting 2021 Webathon

Thank you to the absolutely bonkers 1,478 of you who collectively donated just over $630,000 to our annual webathon this year. (It was a real nailbiter on the final $100,000 match, but we made it!) A special thanks to our challenge grant donors, who helped double your donations along the way. This total wrecks past records and we couldn't be more grateful.

The webathon is now officially ended. But if there's one thing journalists understand, it's sneaking in just past the deadline, so we'll leave the door open for a few more hours in case you want to do a late donation and still get some of that sweet, sweet swag.

A special thank you for supporting Reason's very first venture into NFTs to the tune of 0.75ETH (or about $3,200). Reason trustee Ted Barnett was kind enough to host and your bids let us know that Reason isn't fungible in your hearts, so we appreciate that.

We've been yammering on all week about how Reason is made possible through the support of people who donate their hard-earned cash, credit, and crypto. But I also want to take a minute to be sappy and say that the most valuable thing you can do to support Reason is to engage with the articles, videos, and podcasts that we produce.

We do what we do because we genuinely believe getting libertarian ideas out into the world via interesting, trustworthy journalism is important work. When you tweet at us, share an article on Facebook, like a video, or comment on an Instagram post, you're helping us make our content better. Your engagement also means that more people will see the stuff we make, which is a huge part of our mission. We never know what story might pull a useful heartstring or twang a powerful neuron.

So thanks for giving us your time and some space between your ears. We're genuinely grateful for our awesome readers, viewers, and listeners. Even—especially—if you don't always agree with what we have to say.

Of course, we never say 'no' to cash money either. If you're the kind of guy or gal who has a Substack or Patreon budget, consider setting your donation to Reason to recur monthly so that you can support our work all year 'round.

Thank you again for a record-setting webathon, we literally could not have done it without you.