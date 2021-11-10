Brickbat: And Thanks for Coming Here Tonight

In California, a hot microphone caught Los Alamitos Unified School District Board President Marlys Davidson cursing a parent who spoke against mask and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. Laurent Roupoli had just finished speaking when Davidson said "fuck you" under her breath. The crowd, which had been applauding Roupoli's remarks, fell silent. In a statement, Davidson said she later apologized to Roupoli for her remarks and said, "When members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect."