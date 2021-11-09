Brickbat: Block Heads

Police in Zermatt, Switzerland, placed large concrete blocks in front of the entrance to the Walliserkanne restaurant after owners repeatedly refused to check the COVID-19 certificates of patrons. The certificates show whether someone has been vaccinated for or recovered from COVID-19 or has recently tested negative. They are required to dine or drink inside bars and restaurants in Switzerland. Legal experts say the owners could be fined up to 10,000 francs ($11,000 U.S.) for not checking COVID-19 certificates.