German Insurance Companies Demand Perilous Playgrounds So That Kids Can Learn About Risk

Germany is adding greater risk to its playgrounds. Some of its climbing structures are now three stories high. And who is requesting this?

Insurance companies. They want kids to grow up "risk competent." Ironically, "safety" culture is stunting kids' risk assessing abilities, in their estimation.

"This is fantastic progress in understanding childhood as the right time for children to learn to recognize and mitigate risk," says Gever Tulley.

Tulley should know. He's founder of the San Francisco Brightworks School author of 50 Dangerous Things (You Should Let Your Children Do).

The idea for letting kids develop some basic climbing competency has grown in popularity in Germany. An influential 2004 study had found that "children who had improved their motor skills in playgrounds at an early age were less likely to suffer accidents as they got older," according to The Guardian. Moreover:

With young people spending an increasing amount of time in their own home, the umbrella association of statutory accident insurers in Germany last year called for more playgrounds that teach children to develop "risk competence".

That's music to an actuaries' ears—and also to some parents'. My friend Siobhan is a New York native who moved to Germany. A few years ago, when her daughter was in elementary school, she says, "The school replaced the standard playground equipment with four long, thick trees with their branches removed, all interconnected with wide ropes and wobbly bridges made of rubber. The whole thing was maybe six feet at the tallest point. But the trees had been polished so they were slippery."

Sure enough, says Siobhan, the very first week they were installed, "A girl fell off and broke her arm. As an American, I nervously anticipated the outrage that would surely follow. My heart was in my throat as I eavesdropped on the other parents at pick-up the following day. What did I hear? 'Children need to learn their limitations!'" There were no lawsuits are calls to tear down the equipment.