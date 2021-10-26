Brickbat: Masks Up

Brevard County, Florida, Public Schools says it is investigating after a father said that educators at Ocean Breeze Elementary School were not only forcing his daughter to wear a mask but also tying it to her head. A school system official said the girl has a medical exemption to the school's mask mandate. Jeffery Steele said his daughter has Down syndrome and breathes through her mouth, making mask-wearing dangerous for her. He said he discovered the forced masking when his daughter came home with a mask tied around her head. He said when he went to the school to confront them about it, school personnel admitted they had been tying the mask to the girl's face for about six weeks.