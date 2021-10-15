Brickbat: Breathing Room

The Aldine, Texas, Independent School District says it has removed from the classroom a teacher caught on camera pulling down her mask, crowding a student, yelling at her and intentionally breathing on her during a class. The student said the teacher's spit landed on her face, and the teacher called her a bitch and knocked her phone from her hand. The incident reportedly began when the teacher asked students to put away their phones, and the student responded in a manner the teacher thought to be disrespectful. In a statement, the school system says it will take "appropriate administrative action."