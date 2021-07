Tarrant, Alabama, City Council member John "Tommy" Bryant is under fire from citizens and other council members after using the n-word during a public council meeting. "Do we have a house n—– in here?" Bryant said. "Do we? Do we?" Bryant claims he was repeating what Mayor Wayman Newton had called City Councilwoman Veronica Freeman in private. Both Freeman and Newton are black. Bryant is white. Newton denies he used that term to refer to Freeman.