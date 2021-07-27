Coronavirus

The CDC Wants Vaccinated Americans To Wear Masks Again

The government is also recommending universal masking in schools this fall.

|

(Michael Brochstein/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will once again recommend masks for vaccinated Americans under certain circumstances, even though the odds of a vaccinated person transmitting COVID-19 to someone else remain exceedingly low.

The new guidance, issued by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday afternoon, also instructs school districts to require masks of all students, teachers, and staff members when classes resume in the fall.

Walensky said these decisions were made because the delta variant of COVID-19 is somewhat more transmissible than the other strains.

"Information from other states and countries shows that in rare cases some vaccinated people may be contagious and spread the virus to others," said Walensky. "This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."

Unsurprisingly, this new recommendation is excessively cautious to the point of absurdity. Note that the vaccines still hold up remarkably well against the delta variant in terms of preventing severe disease and death. They also substantially reduce infection rates and transmissibility. But what the CDC has found is that when rare, breakthrough infections do occur, delta's viral load is high enough that a vaccinated person could potentially transmit the virus—probably not to another vaccinated person (who is extremely protected, in any case), but to an unvaccinated person.

The government is essentially saying that vaccinated people must resume indoor mask-wearing, not because the delta variant poses any danger to them or their vaccinated friends and family members, but because the minority of the country that stubbornly refuses to get vaccinated is at risk. (Note as well that the most at-risk group, senior citizens, have extremely high vaccination rates; the least vaccinated group, young children, are exceedingly unlikely to suffer death from COVID-19.)

It is hard to see how this new guidance is fair to the vaccinated, who have thus far done everything that was asked of them. Masks and other social distancing requirements were supposed to be temporary measures—remember "two weeks to slow the spread"?—until the vaccines were available. Federal health bureaucrats cannot perpetually deprive people of their rights in the name of public health.

The cure for the pandemic is here, and if people won't take advantage of it in order to keep themselves safe, at some point—like, now—that's on them, not the already vaccinated.

  1. Zeb

    Oh, for fuck’s sake. So just like last year when masks suddenly became the thing. In fucking summer time, after the epidemic is over. And there is still very little reason to believe that masks, as they are actually used in the real world, make any significant difference on how things play out. It’s all just desperation to be seen to be doing something.

    1. Minadin

      Bingo.

      ‘We should do something!’
      ‘This is something . . .’

      1. Its_Not_Inevitable

        They could go pound sand. That would be something.

        1. Chumby

          *fires up the wood chipper* Option B

  2. Jefferson's Ghost

    “The cure for the pandemic is here, and if people won’t take advantage of it in order to keep themselves safe, at some point—like, now—that’s on them, not the already vaccinated.”

    In a nutshell.

  3. Dillinger

    “put this in you. it won’t make you not sick. it won’t make you not *get* sick. and put a fucking sock in it, too.”

  4. Don't look at me!

    SCIENCE!

  5. Don't look at me!

    Hey jfree, should we also ban people from the hospital if they didn’t wear a mask 24-7?

    1. I repeat – if the hospitals hit max, the unvax should not be admitted. That triage policy should be announced ahead of time so that the unvax can decide for themselves. If enough of them get vax, then the odds of hospitals hitting max drops to zero. If they want to be unvax – for whatever reason – fear or politics – then now they know the risks/costs of their choice.

      Covid is no longer relevant to the vaccinated.

      1. Chumby

        Now do fatties.

      2. Don't look at me!

        Covid is no longer relevant to the vaccinated.
        So why are they to wear masks?

    2. Update: JFree is still a bad person.

  6. Don't look at me!

    Whatever became of that crazy bitch’s “feeling of doom”?

    1. Zeb

      One thing I have learned from all of this is that a lot of people who study diseases and public health are excessively scared of germs and aren’t very good at assessing risk.

      1. CLM1227

        They only work with the tail end of distributions in epidemiology. Their experience is limited to the worst outcomes, so their perception is skewed.

        1. CLM1227

          Cops have the same issues, btw. Especially SVU cops.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist

        Well in fairness, their entire job is to try to stop other people from getting sick. If people must go to extreme lengths in order to prevent even one person from getting sick, then – mission accomplished!

        1. Don't look at me!

          So much for “individualist “.

      3. Most people who work in any bureaucracy are paralyzingly risk-averse.

  7. It’s so refreshing to have the pro-science party back in power. Not only did Biden deliver the vaccine and shut down the virus, now he’s about to shut down this delta variant as well.

    #LibertariansForBiden
    #LibertariansForMaskMandates

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      Not only did Biden deliver the vaccine and shut down the virus, now he’s about to shut down this delta variant as well.

      The funny thing is that when infections on this inevitably plummet, like they did in India after a few weeks, the senile bastard probably will get the credit for his bureaucrats’ panic-stricken policies, rather than the fact that infections always decline eventually.

  8. buckleup

    Fair? This is another loyalty test. Power and control. That’s all neo marxists know. They are traitors.

    1. ADL

      Bingo. It’s an exercise in compulsion and control. It’s all about power.

  9. Ken Shultz

    “The government is essentially saying that vaccinated people must resume indoor mask-wearing, not because the delta variant poses any danger to them or their vaccinated friends and family members, but because the minority of the country that stubbornly refuses to get vaccinated is at risk.”

    Using the coercive power of government to force us to make sacrifices for the greater good (as progressives see it) is what being a progressive is all about. So long as we have a national government controlled by Democrats, these kinds of awful policies will be routine. The beating will continue until morale improves.

    Hopefully, the American people will still have this, school closures, etc., in mind come November of 2022. Until then, it’s incumbent upon each and every libertarian to remind their friends and family why these kinds of decisions arise naturally from progressive ideology and why progressives are America’s most horrible people.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

      Disaffected, anti-social, inconsequential, virus-flouting clingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

      1. Ken Shultz

        So, you’re conceding that using the coercive power of government to force us to do stupid things against our will is the guiding principle of progressive politics?

        Because it isn’t just about mask wearing.

        They want to force us to sacrifice our standard of living to save the polar bears and people in other countries.

        They want us to sacrifice our freedom of speech so that they can protect stupid people from “misinformation”.

        They want us to sacrifice money out of our future paychecks so that other people can go to community college for free.

        The list goes on and on and on.

        Show me a progressive issue, and I’ll show you an example of them trying to use the coercive power of government to force us to make sacrifices for others against our will.

        1. Claptrap

          That’s far too many words to waste on a trollbot.

      2. Ken Shultz

        P.S. Apparently, you’re conceding that they won’t stop ramming their stupid shit down our throats until we kick them out of office, too?

        1. He sure is.

    2. ADL

      Progs are fucking scum.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist

      Using the coercive power of government to force us to make sacrifices for the greater good (as progressives authoritarians see it) is what being a progressive an authoritarian is all about.

      There, fixed it for ya.

      Wait, didn’t Ken describe Republicans as “authoritarians”, and that they are the preferred choice for us to vote for? Wait, but maybe those weren’t the “legitimate Republicans”.

      1. ADL

        You must be a troll, there is no other explanation—every argument you make is in bad faith.

        1. Don't look at me!

          She’s kinda dumb.

  10. nobody 2

    “Masks and other social distancing requirements were supposed to be temporary measures…”

    I’ve been saying all along that every time someone puts one of those ridiculous muzzles on, it makes it a little less likely that they’ll ever be allowed to take it off.

  11. skunkman

    A bit like Pol Pot wanting everyone to dress alike.

  12. MoreFreedom

    Soave misses the libertarian points again, like most of the country presuming the government will make decisions about how to protect ourselves, rather than presuming individual should take that responsibility and it shouldn’t be left to the government.

    We should be free to:
    Decide to get the vaccine or not
    Decide to wear a mask or not
    Decide to do other things to protect ourselves
    Set the safety rules for people on our property

    If we go someplace with no rules, expect people with covid to be there if you think that endangers you.

    The government is saying, if we’re free to decide to get vaxed or not, then they’ll decide our mask usage, rather than allowing people, the market and our freedom of association to figure it out. Consider, in a free market, people could choose a school that uses a safety protocol they want for their kids.

    Yeah, the government is essentially creating inconvenient rules for the vaxxed to protect the unvaxxed when the unvaxxed could get vaxxed. The point is the government shouldn’t be making those decisions. Besides when the government does it, it’s usually for political purposes, rather than letting people do it for themselves.

    1. Don't look at me!

      ToP mEn!

  13. Don't look at me!

    Nobody at the White House briefing announcing the policy was wearing a mask.

    1. Its_Not_Inevitable

      They’re superiority makes them naturally immune. Either that, or they’re full of shite and they know it.

  14. Archibald Baal

    TSA gives us “security theatre”

    What would we call this? “health theatre”? “contagion theatre”?

    It’s clearly virtue signaling of some flavor, because it isn’t fucking science.

    1. Claptrap

      Security theater still works.

  15. ElvisIsReal

    Clearly we must do the things that didn’t work last year, but harder.

    Luckily, last year’s summer peak in hospitalizations was on July 27, so expect the number to start falling fairly quickly. Then everywhere will have their winter spikes and maybe even the idiots will start to understand what’s going on.

  16. ADL

    To quote Michael Walsh: “At this point, no one in his right mind would either get the shots or wear a mask. No one with any dignity and true American spirit, that is.”

    Throw the masks in the trash. The Biden admin is going too far and must be opposed with non-conformity and peaceful resistance.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Yes, but I bet right now people are ordering masks on Amazon.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      “At this point, no one in his right mind would either get the shots or wear a mask. No one with any dignity and true American spirit, that is.”

      That’s right. Get sick and die from COVID, in order to pwn the libs!

      1. MT-Man

        at .26%

        1. chemjeff radical individualist

          The idea that one should refuse to get the vaccination, as an act of political resistance, is absurd and dangerous.

          1. ADL

            Yeah, for a disease that you know only kills fatties and old people. Even then most recover. If you’re scared, that’s on you. I know the risks.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist

              Oh bullshit about this whole “I have calmly assessed the risks and have decided on the most prudent course of action for myself” narrative. As your quote above illustrates, for a certain segment of the population, refusing to get vaccinated has nothing to do with level-headed risk assessment and has everything to do with political tribal signaling and jeopardizing the health and lives of everyone around them in a pointless act of “resistance”. Remember how, after Trump was elected, all of these social media idiots proclaimed themselves part of the “resistance” against the dark night of fascism that was supposedly descending on the country? At least their idiocy was limited to just changing their profile pictures. For you all, your act of “resistance” is a little more dangerous than that.

              1. ADL

                I’m sorry you’re scared.

          2. MT-Man

            Yes I can agree to that Jeff – I’m just pointing out the mortality rate is around there

      2. ADL

        I know you know and have the same data everyone else does, yet you still act like Covid is the Spanish Flu. What a joke. If you’re scared of Covid, stay home.

  17. Its_Not_Inevitable

    Seems the SCIENCE is just never settled, ay?

    1. Its_Not_Inevitable

      They need to get the Climastrologists on this. They’ll settle the SCIENCE right quick.

  18. BYODB

    So this would seem to indicate that the ‘ruling class’ believe that the only thing that protects against COVID are masks, when in reality they are not actually effective at all with about 100 years of studies to back that up.

    To all the people who were basically coerced into getting a vaccination PURELY to be ‘allowed’ to show their face in public, the government isn’t going to let you off the hook so easily.

    Hilariously, people are blaming their EMPLOYERS for mandating the things the government is making them enforce. Turns out people really are exactly as retarded as the government thinks they are. At this point, they could put warning labels on bottled water that it may cause cancer and people would die in the streets of dehydration.

    1. ElvisIsReal

      You can’t comply your way out of tyranny.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Hilariously, people are blaming their EMPLOYERS for mandating the things the government is making them enforce.

      Which private employer is the government mandating that their employees get vaccinated?

  19. Marshal

    When clothing companies are making “masks” we know they’re useless. Even medical masks are largely useless since people routinely touch them without disinfecting.

    The CDC is doing this because as Dem partisans they see it as a winning political issue.

  20. n00bdragon

    It’s never going to stop, is it? It’s officially going to keep going on forever. I was really hoping once Orange Hitler was defeated the powers that be would dial back on the insanity, but it seems like defeating the deplorables wasn’t the goal after all. There is no master plan. No one’s in charge. There’s no scheme or end game. Just an eternity of this shit.

    1. ElvisIsReal

      I’m shocked Biden hasn’t simply declared victory. That means something else is the goal — and it can’t be good for us.

    2. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      I think too many people legitimately bought into the apocalypse-mongering, so they can’t really scale back the monster they unleashed. Fortunately, that just gives them the go-ahead for an eternity of micromanaging our lives.

  21. Derp-o-Matic 6000

    I’ll concede that I don’t visit this site much anymore, so maybe I’ve missed the relevant articles, but Reason‘s response to the gross abuses by government during the past 15 months seems…well, a bit muted for a self-styled “libertarian” publication.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      Oh, but it looks like they have introduced a “Mute User” button. Getting on board the censorship train, i guess.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable

      As the mainstream moves left, Reason moves right along with it. They don’t want to get left behind.

  22. Kat

    Here, Here! If those who do not get vaccinated are willing to get the new variant, let them, it’s all on them, why penalize those who fell in line and did what they were told blindly!!!! I’m not vaccinated and I’m not going to so if I get the flu and I die from it, so be it, you have 1 less person in this world to worry about, I have no care in the world whether you feel sorry for me or not. Asking people to mask up was a dry run and now they think you will all follow again. Good luck with that!!!

  23. So the CDC went anti-vaxx.

  24. Derp-o-Matic 6000

    Do the immigrants flooding the southern border have to wear masks for entry? I’m just trying to understand the new rules here….

  25. ADL

    Here’s a proper libertarian response to this BS, reason should take notes:

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/americans-choose-freedom-and-take-off-the-mask_3919787.html

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      Here’s another, simpler one: Fuck off, slaver

  26. GioCon

    The government has done a terrible job of explaining how masks are effective, and this leads many internet “scientists” to simplistically claim that “masks are useless.” But to understand how and why masks are helpful, the CDC should explain the concept of “viral load,” and should tell people that masks benefit the wearer, not just those around him.

    It’s all about risk. The key to reducing the risk of getting the virus is to practice strategies that will reduce the viral load, because the less amount of virus particles you come into contact with, the less risk you have of either catching the disease or of getting a severe form of it. Coming into contact with 1,000 particles will produce a very different outcome than coming into contact with a million particles. The danger is in the dose. Masks can filter out a majority of viral particles, reducing the viral load. They don’t filter out all, but getting a lower dose of the virus – a lower viral load – can reduce the severity of the disease if you do catch it.

    That’s the bottom line: reduce the viral load through social distancing and masks. Neither of these strategies will necessarily prevent you from getting the virus – but they can lower your risk of getting a severe case by reducing the viral load. To put it another way: wearing a helmet while bicycling may not stop you from having an accident or getting hurt, but it does lower your risk of severe head trauma. Everyday we do dozens of things to lower our risk of harm, knowing full well that we cannot eliminate all danger. But even lowering risk is better than doing nothing. Wear the mask for your own self-protection and self-interest, regardless of what the CDC says. It’s just common sense.

