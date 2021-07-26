Brickbat: What a Drag

A family has sued Kentucky's Jefferson County Public Schools after their then 6-year-old daughter was dragged 1,147 feet by a school bus in 2015. The girl's backpack got caught in the door as she stepped off. The driver did not watch her to make sure she safely exited as required by the driver's training. Video from inside the bus shows another student standing near the driver, another violation of safety protocol. The driver realized the problem only after the driver of a nearby car started honking its horn to get her attention. The child reportedly has had to have several surgeries and suffered severe nerve damage and post-traumatic stress disorder.