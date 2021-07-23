Brickbat: The Living Dead

For seven years, Samantha Dreissig has been battling the IRS, trying to get the agency to officially recognize that she is not dead. The 25-year-old New Jersey woman said her problems began when her mother passed away. Somehow their records were mixed up even though they had different first and last names and birthdays. She said she has had just one meeting with an IRS agency who promised to correct the problem. She says since that time the agency has ghosted her, and it's causing problems with her father's tax returns when he lists her as a dependent.