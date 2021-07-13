Brickbat: Cow Dung

Indian journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam have been held in prison for more than 45 days under the National Security Act after they each posted on social media that cow dung and cow urine will not cure COVID-19. They posted after the death of Tikendra Singh, head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Manipur. Many BJP leaders have touted the use of traditional Indian medicine, including cow dung and cow urine, in the treatment of COVID-19.