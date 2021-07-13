Brickbats

Brickbat: Cow Dung

Indian journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam have been held in prison for more than 45 days under the National Security Act after they each posted on social media that cow dung and cow urine will not cure COVID-19. They posted after the death of Tikendra Singh, head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Manipur. Many BJP leaders have touted the use of traditional Indian medicine, including cow dung and cow urine, in the treatment of COVID-19.

Charles Oliver is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids

    The idea that white Western patriarchal colonialist “science” is the only way of looking at things is a ridiculous notion, I’m glad the government is cracking down on this sort of disinformation and misinformation. Although personally I think sacrificing a chicken in a cemetery at midnight of a full moon provides better protection from the coronavirus, as my forefathers have taught my people, and who are you to question my other ways of knowing?

