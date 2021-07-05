Brickbat: Tie a Purple Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree

In Scotland, Marion Millar faces up to two years in prison after being charged with posting homophobic and transphobic messages online. Millar is a feminist who opposes making it easier for transgender individuals to officially identify as other than their birth sex. One of the messages was an image of a bow of green, white, and purple ribbons, the symbol of the suffragette movement, tied to a tree outside BBC studios. Police Scotland reportedly received a complaint that the ribbons represent a noose. Local media also report she posted other material that hasn't been made public by prosecutors. Joanna Cherry, an attorney and member of the Scottish National Parliament, says she will represent Millar in court.