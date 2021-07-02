Brickbat: Worthwhile Canadian Content

Quebec's Culture Ministry has ordered that all music played on elevators in government buildings or that plays on government telephones when people are on hold be performed by Quebec artists. The order also includes any background music played at government-owned liquor stores and casinos. "I was waiting on hold with the Culture Ministry and I was stunned to hear an American singing me a little song in English," said Culture Minister Nathalie Roy. Under the order, 90 percent of the music must have lyrics in French. The remaining 10 percent will have lyrics in either English or an Indigenous language.