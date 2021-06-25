Perfume

Eau de Space

Capturing the smell of the high frontier in a bottle

(Eau de Space)

According to people who have been there, space smells like "a burnt almond cookie" and "gunpowder." Or possibly "seared steak, raspberries, and rum." While those are hardly conventional scents for an everyday perfume, the concept of capturing the high frontier in a bottle was intriguing enough for me to help fund a Kickstarter campaign last July. The project had the added appeal of claiming to have extracted the fundamentals of Eau de Space from NASA via "determination, grit, a lot of luck, and a couple of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests."

Despite a great initial pitch, the perfume finally arrived after months of poor communication in what may be a metaphor for space exploration itself: extremely late, a bit banged up, and smelling unpleasantly of burning chemicals.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

  1. Inigo Montoya

    I’ve always had this crazy notion that smells, much like sounds, travel through the air. No atmosphere equals no one can hear you screaming nor can they smell anything at all except the inside of their own space helmets.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      Can’t be so; smells are just chemicals triggering sensors in noses. Chemicals don’t need air to travel. Noses won’t survive long without air, maybe that’s what you’re thinking of.

      I have heard this description before, of what space smells like, but I think always after a moon walk and taking off a space suit or helmet and smelling what dust was brought in. I don’t know if it ever was said after just a space walk while in orbit.

