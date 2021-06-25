Brickbat: Risk Assessment

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law the Fair Chance in Housing Act, which bars landlords from asking about criminal history on housing applications. The only exceptions are if the prospective tenant is a registered sex offender or was convicted for making meth in federally assisted housing. After making an offer, landlords can run a criminal background check on a potential tenant. They would then be able to deny housing to those who were released from prison for first-degree offenses within the past six years, second- and third-degree crimes within the last four years, and fourth-degree crimes within the past year.